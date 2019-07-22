22 Jul 2019
For almost 20 years, Orthomed have been manufacturing implants and instruments and offering the highest quality teaching and training to the orthopaedic industry. We’re proud of what we do and strive to achieve the greatest outcome for patient, owner and surgeon.
Orthomed are manufacturers and suppliers of high quality, veterinary orthopaedic products and training and are committed to improving the industry and those that work in it.
There’s much more about us than just selling products online or through a catalogue. We offer a complete service to educate surgeons to undertake orthopaedic surgery, be it entry level all the way through to some of the most advanced products and training available globally.
Supported by boarded surgeon support and unrivalled customer service, Orthomed installs 100% confidence in all of our customers.