A veterinary surgeon and innovation consultant with Innovia Technology. Greg has authored numerous articles on the subject of innovation in the veterinary sector.

A vet who owned a successful mixed practice for more than 20 years, Alan is now a director of Vet Dynamics, an independent business consultancy providing tailored resources for practice performance, business intelligence, team engagement, and leadership and culture.

Managing director of training, research, marketing and veterinary business consultancy Onswitch. Alison is an also a honorary associate professor of veterinary business at the University of Nottingham and holder of both the Australian Veterinary Association’s Veterinary Business Thought Leader and RCVS Impact awards.

An experienced small animal vet and owner of Bury St Edmunds Veterinary Centre. Jenny holds a Certificate in Advanced Veterinary Practice and has a particular interest in surgery and orthopaedics.

Rich worked in HR and people development before joining PDSA in 2011 to work on a range of operational and people projects. He then joined Blue Cross in 2016 as clinical development manager, and in this role he oversees the development of veterinary services and manages partnerships with private veterinary practices. Rich is also president of the Veterinary Management Group.

While many areas and topics were debated during the course of our latest live forum – which is also available in full as a podcast – the discussion has been grouped under four main headings: COVID client care , managing clients , client connection and client value perception .

For the second article in the Big 6 series, we invited veterinary business consultants Alan Robinson and Alison Lambert, innovation expert Greg Dickens, VMG president Rich Casey and practice owner Jenny Reason to discuss the wide-ranging impacts of a fast–evolving client base.

Having started with the subject of transformational technology, the series will go on to cover client care, engaging employees, operational opportunities, and finance and regulation, before finishing with a deep dive into the short and long-term impacts of COVID-19.

To help us achieve that ambitious goal, Vet Times is hosting a series of expert forum discussions featuring vets, business leaders, and key opinion leaders from both inside and outside the sector.

Our ambition across this monthly article and podcast series is to not only provide an insight into how things currently stand, but also produce a road map for the future.

The premise of the project is to put six core areas of the profession under the spotlight to examine some of the driving forces shaping modern veterinary practice.

It is against this backdrop that Vet Times is rebooting the Big 6 project – an expert discussion forum that broke new ground when results were first published five years ago in sister title VBJ.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated many of these forces of change, with COVID-19 compelling practices and their people to respond in ways that have not only highlighted and exacerbated existing problems, but also pointed towards new possibilities and potentialities.

Since the turn of the century, the veterinary profession has been shaped and remodelled by the irresistible impact of many powerful dynamics. Some of these dynamics have brought – and continue to bring – unwanted change and disruption; others have delivered opportunities for innovation and evolution within the sector.

Now, Big 6 is back, with a series of in-depth features and long-form podcasts to bring Vet Times readers exclusive insights and analysis about the dynamics driving the sector today, and in the future…

Almost five years ago the Big 6 project broke new ground with a series of hard-hitting articles focused on the six core dynamics shaping the veterinary profession at that time.

Image © LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS / Adobe Stock

COVID client care

One of the biggest challenges the veterinary profession had to face when coronavirus struck in March 2020 was how to protect animal health and keep clients happy.

For a sector where customer service has always been such a big priority, the impositions placed on clients – especially during the first frantic months of the pandemic – put enormous strain on many businesses.

The removal of restrictions has seen most practices return to a pre-COVID way of working, but there can be little doubt that two years of pandemic vetting has left a lasting legacy.

As discussed in the previous article in this series, transformational technology, many practices adapted their approach by providing more digital access and by restructuring their teams to maintain levels of patient care and client engagement.

But did these approaches work? We asked members of our panel what they thought of the profession’s response to the pandemic.

Managing director of Onswitch Alison Lambert said: “There isn’t an SOP for how do we deal with a pandemic, and I think everybody who dealt with it did what they could and did it brilliantly in those initial months – patient care, team protection, public safety; the whole thing.

“I think that was done brilliantly by everybody and everybody was on the same page about it. I think wave two was different; other industries had modified, flexed and done stuff, but the anxiety started picking up in the veterinary sector – I think that’s what our client mediation service data showed as well. It was fine in the beginning, but then when we went into lockdown two, it started to get a bit fractious.

“We could have modified sooner; there were still people not embracing things such as asynchronous communication, outbound calling, looking at how we can do digital engagement, how we can do proactive sending of meds – all of that stuff; we did it in phase one because we had no choice, but we didn’t embrace it as a profession and take it into phase two in the way that perhaps we could have done.

“And now we are in phase three, there are still people who haven’t done what most people did in phase two, so there are a few practices that are still not doing online booking, asynchronous communication work and outbound calling.

“Some practices are flying because they embraced the learnings from wave two and one – they are doing really well – but there are still lots of others still pondering on all of this.”

Lessons

For business consultant and founder of Vet Dynamics Alan Robinson, there are clear lessons to be learned from the profession’s approach to client care during the pandemic.

He said: “I think practices did the best they could on what they knew on the day, but with any major change there are three rules at play. The retrospect scope always works; so looking backwards we could always say we could have done better and done differently.

“The second thing is, no matter how much you do communicate, you will always need to do more – no matter how much information you give people you will always be asked for more. And the third rule of communication is that whatever you say is not what people hear, so that just adds to that confusion. I think the important part of this question is that communication was what it was on the day.

“Going forward, I think the terminology is digital first; what we tend to do in the veterinary profession is bolt it on – bolt on another app; bolt on this; bolt on some remote things. There’s no integration of any of that. With any of these things – client care; vet performance; anything – it’s the amount of friction we produce in the process that stops this stuff happening.

“Digital technology increased client care and increased client interaction. We need to meet the client where they are and technology is just the perfect way to do that; embracing that is the difficulty for a lot of other reasons.

One of those reasons is that the needs of clients are often very different and those needs are constantly evolving; a point made by VMG president and clinical director at Blue Cross, Rich Casey.

“Not all clients were coming from an equal playing field; it’s a lot easier to implement an application or a new way of working once all the risks and the ways of working are clearly understood, and not all practices had that understanding,” he said.

“Talking from a charity sector background, I can say that client needs are often different. For example, it’s a common misconception that clients within the charity sector have less means or ability to interact digitally, whereas we have seen that the download rate and utilisation of it is in the upper quarter of any private practice.

“With my VMG hat on, we’ve seen the whole range, but a lot of practices have worked hard to ensure that things are communicated consistently among their team and among their client base, and those practices have absolutely thrived.

“When the pandemic started, everybody was in the same place because bang – it was a big shock to everybody. Now we need to accept that people are going to remain being anxious. People – staff and clients – will remain being a bit brittle for the foreseeable future, and it’s about how then we manage and accept that our clients and our team will remain anxious and brittle, and how that’s not going to go away, so how we do manage that.”

On the same page

For practice owner Jenny Reason, keeping her practice team up to date and fully informed was key to delivering successful client care during the pandemic.

She said: “You have to make sure that you are on the same page as your team, because otherwise, you’re giving mixed messages out to your clients anyway.

“For us, any of the little hurdles were because things were being communicated to the team at a different speed to how they were being communicated to clients and the people weren’t quite all on the same page for a while.

“But we also had to learn a lot of other stuff and fast; we brought in a teleconsulting platform quite quickly – it wasn’t without its bugs, but you know we’ll forgive people in that sort of situation because that’s what happens, so we were able to utilise that.

“We have also started doing a lot more outbound calling just to stop the phone ringing because the phones were jammed, and that has helped a lot – our staff are spending less time on the phone and our clients are not spending ages sitting on the phone waiting to get through to us. That helped a lot.”

‘Still things we can learn’

Closing this section of the debate, vet and innovation consultant Greg Dickens suggested that the veterinary profession should look at how other sectors had evolved their services offering to clients during COVID.

He said: “We spent the last session talking about technology and I’m going to move it away from that. I’m going to say that outside the veterinary profession in the medical field, they had the whole telemedicine debate. But they also started looking at ways to offer completely new services. They looked at what it was about pandemics and lockdown that changed people’s health and well-being, and how they could target that specifically. There was a huge boom in psychological and relationship medicine, and a lot of very lockdown-specific services.

“I didn’t see that at all from the veterinary profession here. I didn’t see ‘so, you have to live with your dog 24 hours a day – we can help you with that’. I didn’t see ‘you’ve now realised that your dog is in the house all day whether you’re there or not – you didn’t know that before, did you?’.

“I just wonder if there are still things we can learn from this pandemic before we leave it for good, hopefully.”