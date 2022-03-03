A veterinary surgeon and innovation consultant with Innovia Technology. Greg has authored numerous articles on the subject of innovation in the veterinary sector.

Co-founder and senior director of health care compliance technology company Virtual Recall. Jamie is also a vet and the owner of Beech House Vets, a multi-branch independent practice in Surrey.

A serial tech entrepreneur who has been working in the IT sector since setting up his first business aged 16. Jack now runs a technology group, which includes award-winning industry specialist technology services for the veterinary, not-for-profit and recruitment sectors.

Managing director of training, research, marketing and veterinary business consultancy Onswitch. Alison is an also a honorary associate professor of veterinary business at the University of Nottingham and holder of both the Australian Veterinary Association’s Veterinary Business Thought Leader and RCVS Impact awards.

An experienced small animal vet and owner of Bury St Edmunds Veterinary Centre. Jenny holds a Certificate in Advanced Veterinary Practice and has a particular interest in surgery and orthopaedics.

Vet and co-founder and chief executive of PetsApp – a mobile-first veterinary telemedicine platform enabling veterinary clinics to offer text chat and video consultations to pet owners. Thom also chairs VetForum, an international series of B2B veterinary sector events, and serves as an advisor to YLD – one of London’s fastest growing software engineering and design consultancies.

As expected with the enormous scope of this opening topic, discussions touched on many areas, but generally fell under three broad themes: telemedicine and digital connection , practice management systems , and wearables and other advances .

For the first article in the series, we invited business consultant Alison Lambert, IT expert Jack Peploe, innovation consultant Greg Dickens, practice owner Jenny Reason, and vet business owners Thom Jenkins and Jamie Crittall to discuss the impact of technology on the profession.

Starting with the subject of transformational technology, the series will go on to cover client care, engaging employees, operational opportunities, and finance and regulation, before finishing with a deep dive into the short and long-term impacts of COVID-19.

To help us achieve that ambitious goal, Vet Times is hosting a series of expert forum discussions featuring vets, business leaders, and key opinion leaders from both inside and outside the sector.

Our ambition across this monthly article and podcast series is to not only provide an insight into how things currently stand, but also produce a road map for the future.

The premise of the project is to put six core areas of the profession under the spotlight to examine some of the driving forces shaping modern veterinary practice.

It is against this backdrop that Vet Times is rebooting the Big 6 project – an expert discussion forum that broke new ground when results were first published five years ago in sister title VBJ.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated many of these forces of change, with COVID-19 compelling practices and their people to respond in ways that have not only highlighted and exacerbated existing problems, but also pointed towards new possibilities and potentialities.

Since the turn of the century, the veterinary profession has been shaped and remodelled by the irresistible impact of many powerful dynamics. Some of these dynamics have brought – and continue to bring – unwanted change and disruption; others have delivered opportunities for innovation and evolution within the sector.

Now, Big 6 is back, with a series of in-depth features and long-form podcasts to bring Vet Times readers exclusive insights and analysis about the dynamics driving the sector today, and in the future…

Almost five years ago the Big 6 project broke new ground with a series of hard-hitting articles focused on the six core dynamics shaping the veterinary profession at that time.

Telemedicine and digital connection

When COVID-19 first struck in March 2020, the veterinary profession’s response to the crisis was swift and decisive.

Within days, a rapid response to Government guidelines meant an “emergencies only” edict was issued by the BVA calling on practices across the UK to only remain open for emergency care and urgent cases.

All routine and non-urgent in-practice appointments were scrapped overnight – a move that effectively put a giant firewall between millions of pet owners and their veterinary practices.

But, as the old adage goes, “necessity is the mother of invention”, and almost as quickly as the pandemic emerged, practices up and down the country scrambled to find new ways to keep connected with their client bases.

And for many, this meant taking the plunge into the world of telemedicine and virtual consults, which, at least for the first few months of the pandemic, became vital tools for thousands of practices.

But as Alison Lambert, managing director of veterinary business consultancy Onswitch, explained, while this approach worked well enough when the chips were down, it is far from being an optimal long-term solution.

She said: “We were in the middle of a global pandemic and had to do something – we have to remember that for practices who were put into lockdown, shut down, furloughed people, staff didn’t come in, there had to be something else that enabled animal welfare to be delivered in that moment of extremeness, and I do think that the profession responded well. Whether that was FaceTime, phone calls, video platforms – whatever that was.

“Does the client want it now? Most of them don’t. If it is used in isolation of any prior knowledge or any other knowledge, there are limitations. In the human health care system, the NHS is already reporting patient outcomes being compromised where there hasn’t been face-to-face or clinician-patient access.”

Like hundreds of other practice owners, Jenny Reason at the Bury St Edmunds Veterinary Centre in Suffolk turned to various digital means to stay in touch with clients and deliver veterinary care, and continues to do so even with the worst of the pandemic seemingly over.

Jenny said: “Obviously COVID hit March 2020 and we opened May 2019, so technically speaking we have been operating more in a pandemic than we have been out of a pandemic.

“Right at the start of the pandemic we did do some video consultations and things like that, but I have got to be honest, they were not fun for anyone involved. You’re just relying on owners holding their phone in the right position, using the right position, using the right camera, etc.

“But I think these systems are useful going forward for when you are doing stuff for the owner rather than necessarily for the pet, so discharge, or when they are wanting to send static photos for post-op checks and bits like that, that’s when they can be really useful.

“You can have your initial stuff in the clinic, and then your follow-ups can be a lot more remote. So you don’t have to have them coming in so much for post-op checks – especially simple things like cat spays and things like that; you don’t have to have them coming in for those.

“It is just finding a way that it works for the individual practice and the practice’s clients.”

Jamie Crittall, co-founder of health care compliance technology company Virtual Recall and practice owner, added: “We just haven’t had the opportunity to really look back, assess and take the good bits, the bad bits or whatever, but since March 26 2020, I haven’t stepped foot in my practice and I hear that they are stacked.

“They’re crazy busy – does that make it effective and profitable work? Well, the jury is definitely out on that.

“Communication, I think, has been the most vital element in all of this. In every walk of life. And if you have been able to communicate clearly; in a timely way; in a personal way to your clients, they appreciate it.

“Going forwards, we need to be able to find that happy medium – the new normality in which we can end up working collaboratively with our clients, to gain a better outcome.”

For Greg Dickens, veterinary surgeon and innovation consultant, finding the right tools to facilitate effective communication is the key, now and in the future.

“Communication is the most vital element here”, he said. “What everybody has been talking about when they talk about telemedicine is telecommunication, and everyone has given some version of how getting information from clients and animals is a nightmare.

“We are effectively regulated on our ability to get information out of our patients. That is a clinical skill, but expecting untrained clients to do that makes no sense. Logically, that is not an easy leap. Whereas none of us are taught how to ring up a client and tell them things. That is not a clinical skill; that is not something you have to pass exams to do.

“What I am seeing is tools that aren’t built for getting information out of animals, such as a smart phone camera that are rubbish at it, and that makes sense.

“If we were to combine wearable tech – which is basically client-facing diagnostic tech – with telemedicine, we are likely to have better luck.

“And the tie-in of that tech is likely to happen more and more over the next five years. I believe it will get better, yes I believe it will be more important and, hopefully, the burning pains of telemedicine where nobody could get any good information out of their patients will finish. Or am I being overly optimistic?”

Thom Jenkins struck a more cautious tone and warned that any future developments in this area need to take place in a way that has the needs of a highly stressed workforce at its core.

He said: “In terms of telemedicine, where people are thinking ‘video consults’, we did see an early peak in those at the start [of the pandemic] as people were looking at revenue replacement opportunities, and we have seen some clinics continue to use those very, very well.

“Since then there has been a drop-off in video consults, with a massive uptick in text chat and file sharing collaboration. So this is not about digitally replacing clinics, it is about digitally augmenting them.

“But I think that people aren’t looking for futurism right now. I think they are looking for pragmatism. No one is looking for one more thing for the sake of having one more thing to do.

“We need to be careful because any new technology is going to be looked through that lens, maybe slightly cynically – ‘Is this one more reason I am not going to get my lunch break?’; ‘Is this one more reason I am not going to get home on time?’.

“So I think any innovation, especially right now, needs to have extreme empathy with the position that veterinary teams are in, and I think it is very hard to get people excited when people say ‘look what more you could do for your patients; look what more you could do for your customers’.

“I think we must focus on need fulfilment for veterinary teams, so giving them the right tools to feel like they are not having to sacrifice more than they can to be in this profession and service the needs they are already being confronted with, I think, is the immediate future at least.”

For non-vet Jack Peploe, the way the profession responded and adapted to new technologies in the wake of COVID was impressive, but he clearly feels time now needs to be taken to reflect on what worked and what didn’t.

He said: “The creativity of the profession is amazing – at the start of the pandemic the stuff these vets did was just incredible.

“It was really good to see, but in some cases it was ‘How am I going to get myself out of this predicament right now?’ and it wasn’t really a thought about what is the right solution and what am I trying to solve, and so you saw a rush of integrations of solutions.

“Thankfully, you have got very intuitive platforms like PetsApp that have very much helped the situation, but for many it was very much a rushed decision and I don’t think sometimes that a lot of practices have had the chance to sit back and look and decide how can they make this better?’.

“If things are planned and structured in the right way, and done properly, it can be done really, really well.”