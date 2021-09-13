All employees of practice group CVS will have access to the BSAVA Library of online resources after the organisations struck a three-year agreement.

In what is described as an industry first, CVS’ team will have round-the-clock access to the BSAVA’s suite of manuals and guidebooks, including updates made to any of the collections.

Support

Sarah Fitzpatrick, head of partnerships and events at the BSAVA, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be working in partnership with CVS to support the small animal veterinary profession, through the development and upskilling of veterinary professionals.

“The BSAVA manuals are a go-to vet resource, and by providing this access to CVS they become even more valuable to the community through their use in practice and in consults.”

‘Passionate’

Joseph Williams, veterinary director for the CVS small animal division, said: “At CVS we are passionate about giving the best possible care to animals. We take our responsibility seriously to help colleagues to do that, investing in training and through the support given via our hub clinical leadership team.

“BSAVA manuals have long been a trusted reference point for clinical information in our industry. We’re excited to partner with the BSAVA and now, with access to this great resource, every CVS clinician – whether in the consult room, prep room or on a visit – is now just a couple of clicks away from 46 manuals with more than 1,400 chapters covering all disciplines from anaesthesia to wildlife casualties.”