A Scottish veterinary practice has become the latest to join the CVS Group.

The company, which owns more than 470 sites across the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands, has announced the acquisition of the Market Cross Veterinary Clinic in Dalkeith, near Edinburgh.

Established in 2003, the practice is run by husband and wife head veterinary surgeons John and Beate Buxton, who will now serve as clinical directors.

Same values

The pair said: “We take the health and wellness of our clients’ pets very seriously, and wanted to continue to offer them the exceptional care they deserve.

“We also have a passion for training and mentoring a new generation of vets and veterinary nurses, who are the future of our profession.

“So, we are pleased to join the CVS Group as we know they strongly believe in the same vision and values as we do.”

Training programme

CVS chief operating officer Ben Jacklin said: “We are absolutely delighted that Market Cross has chosen to join our group.

“We welcome John, Beate and the rest of their team to the CVS family, and look forward to supporting them in their first-rate work providing the best care for animals.

“We are also keen to support their excellent nurse and graduate vet training programme to provide roles for new colleagues wanting to join CVS in Edinburgh.”

Profits up

The deal announcement comes just a month after the group recorded annual pre-tax profits of £36 million, up by 8.8% on the previous year.

At the time, bosses said they felt the veterinary market remained “resilient” despite wider economic concerns.