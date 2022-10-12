CVS Group has announced the appointment of Paul Higgs to the role of chief veterinary officer.

Mr Higgs takes over from John Innes, who resigned from the post in July when he left CVS to co-found a specialist veterinary hospital company, Movement Referrals.

Clinical lead

Mr Higgs will oversee all clinical quality improvement work in farm, equine and small animal, first opinion and referral divisions, and act as the clinical lead on responses to national and individual patient issues.

The new role will mean Mr Higgs, a European veterinary specialist in small animal internal medicine, will also be looking after all CVS research awards to universities and internal beneficiaries, as well as taking on external relations duties.

Highcroft Referrals

Prior to becoming CVO, Mr Higgs was clinical director at CVS’ Highcroft Referrals Hospital in Bristol, where he still practises.

He is also chair of the congress programme committee at the BSAVA.

‘Outstanding work’

Ben Jacklin, chief operating officer at CVS Group, said: “Paul brings a wealth of experience to the position and we congratulate him on his new role. We know that his knowledge and drive will help everyone within our team to provide the best possible care for animals.

“I’d like to thank John Innes for his friendship, outstanding work and achievements at CVS. We wish him the best of luck in his new endeavours.”