CVS has launched three new nursing leadership roles – a clinical lead RVN, a team lead RVN and a nursing manager – as part of its newly launched Nursing Careers Pathway.

The new clinical lead RVN will oversee a defined clinical area of practice, implementing clinical direction and ensuring the highest standards of care for patients.

The role will also support the learning and development of colleagues within their field of expertise. Clinical lead RVNs are anticipated to have experience leading quality improvement initiatives and a passion for developing people to unlock their potential.

‘Opportunities’

Team lead RVNs will oversee a significant area of practice and manage a subset of the nursing team. Working alongside the head veterinary nurse, they will implement practice nursing standards of care for all patients, overseeing a professional and caring service. This role would be suitable for nurses with outstanding interpersonal skills.

In addition, within CVS’ referral hospitals and multi-site practices, new nurse managers will oversee the leadership and development of a large multi-tiered nursing team. This managerial position would be appropriate for nurses with experience of managing a team and supporting the training of student nurses.

Tara Ryan, chief veterinary nursing officer, said: “The new nursing leadership roles offer a variety of progression opportunities, meaning nurses can truly have a lifelong career at CVS. Having the voices and experiences of nurses within leadership roles will also improve patient care, as they bring invaluable frontline insight and clinical expertise to our practices.”

New pathway

The Nursing Career Pathway has been launched within CVS to demonstrate clear career progression for nurses across its first opinion, referral and equine practices. It also supports clinical leaders who are having conversations with nurses about their development.

CVS leaders have been briefed about the new pathway and dedicated packs have been distributed to all practice leaders for cascade to nurses in all practices.