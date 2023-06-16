CVS practices have reduced by 20% the number of highest priority important antibiotics (HPCIAs) they prescribe, according to latest data.

The group’s efforts in promoting appropriate use of HPCIAs and improving overall antimicrobial stewardship are outlined in its Quality Improvement Report 2022, which has been released.

The battle against antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is high on the list of animal and human health priorities, and CVS said its approach has been to focus on HPCIAs, as these are the most important to human health.

Guidelines

Measures CVS has introduced in its efforts on AMR include updating its group-wide prescribing guidelines for antibiotics and creating a digital dashboard for every practice to enable the company to deliver prescribing data to each site monthly.

This allowed every practice to reflect on its own decision-making processes and monitor trends to measure its progress.

As a result, CVS – which has 500 practices and referral centres in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands – said overall prescriptions of HPCIAs had reduced by 20%.

‘Appropriate prescribing’

Angela Rayner, Quality Improvement director at CVS, said: “There are times when prescribing a HPCIA is appropriate, such as when a diagnostic tool or sensitivity testing is guiding our use. So their use will never reach zero.

“But we want to grow a culture that is focused on appropriate prescribing and disposal in our companion animal practices.

“So to grow this continuous improvement, we’ve supported practice teams to make it easier to improve the care they provide. Providing access to better data has been key, to encourage practices to reflect and consider their levels of use.”

Unused medicines

CVS has also been promoting appropriate disposal of antibiotics, developing resources so practices encourage clients to return unused medicines all year round.

Last year, it was one of the groups to take part in a widespread antibiotic amnesty.

CVS Quality Improvement Report 2022 is online.