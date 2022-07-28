CVS has reported strong sales growth, as well as an increase in the number of vets it employs in its latest trading update.

CVS Group – which has more than 500 practices across the UK, Ireland and Europe – saw like-for-like sales growth of 8% for the past financial year, while the number of vets it employs increased by 6%.

Acquisitions

The trading update showed the company now employs 2,100 vets and a further 3,000 vet nurses, and has a vet vacancy rate of 10.4% – up on last year’s level of 8.3%.

Membership of the CVS health care scheme increased by 20,000 to 470,000 members, while there were three new UK practice acquisitions, the latest being Werrington Vets, a single-site companion animal practice in Peterborough, with the sale being completed on 27 July.

Outlook

In a statement, CVS said it expects the veterinary market to continue to grow due to the “humanisation of pets”, while it is confident clinical advancement will underpin “attractive and resilient long-term organic growth”.

The statement added: “While the board is mindful of inflationary pressures and the wider economic backdrop, the group is very well placed for further growth in FY23 and beyond.”