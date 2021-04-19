David Martin has been appointed to the role of group animal welfare advisor within IVC Evidensia.

Dr Martin (pictured), currently clinical director at Brownlow Veterinary Group in Shropshire, is known by many in the profession and has provided forensic veterinary services for some years. He will continue in his clinical role in addition to his new group role.

Leadership

Alistair Cliff, who chairs IVC Evidensia’s group veterinary medical board, said: “I am really pleased to welcome Dave into his new role. Our company aims to redefine animal well-being and strong leadership around critical welfare issues will launch that ambition forward.

“It is our obligation as a large company to play our part in improving the lives of all pets, horses and farm animals, and Dave’s proven track record of delivering results within our group and in the welfare sector will ensure we meet and exceed that commitment.”

Priorities

On the role, Dr Martin said: “I have always been impressed by the unique focus IVC Evidensia puts on animal welfare. Joining the team in this role puts me in a great position to drive that focus, improving our impact on the lives of animals within our group, but also using our scale to influence wholesale improvements to the lives of animals across the globe.”

His initial priority will be to develop a European network of welfare leaders in IVC Evidensia clinics and assume leadership of key initiatives, such as the group’s approach to non-accidental injury and the IVC Evidensia Care Fund, which supports teams, patients and their owners.