An authority on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has been appointed to Linnaeus’ clinical board and wants to work across the sector to tackle the problem.

Fergus Allerton, European specialist in small animal internal medicine at Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service, will now lead Linnaeus’ response to the threat of AMR.

Study

He has embraced a national and collaborative approach to addressing AMR and is leading a major study into the use of antibiotics to treat canine urinary tract infections (UTIs) in female dogs, with the aim of gathering more than 900 cases from primary care vets across the UK.

For the Stop-on-Sunday (SOS) trial, all antibiotic courses finish on the following Sunday, with the aim of establishing the optimal length of treating UTIs and preventing unnecessary antibiotic use.

Amnesty

As part of his new role, Mr Allerton is also coordinating an antibiotic amnesty with NHS England (Midlands), Linnaeus sustainability lead Ellie West and other veterinary organisations in November.

During the amnesty, involving 15 Linnaeus practices across the midlands, pet owners will return out-of-date and unused antibiotics for safe disposal.

Mr Allerton said: “AMR is a global issue that extends across human health and animal welfare. Taking a coordinated approach with others can only strengthen our response to this problem.

“I want to hear from other veterinary practices interested in taking part in the SOS trial and the antibiotic amnesty so we can make a significant impact together as a profession.”

Growing problem

Séverine Tasker, chief medical officer at Linnaeus, said: “Congratulations to Fergus on his well-deserved appointment. His expertise in AMR will help to inform our clinical board as well as our teams working in clinical practice around the UK and Ireland.

“Fergus will also be liaising with our colleagues at Mars Veterinary Health to engage in global conversations about AMR.

“The growing problem of AMR is a key priority for the Linnaeus clinical board and Fergus’ insight will be highly valuable for us all.”