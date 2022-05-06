IVC Evidensia and Vet Sustain are partnering to promote sustainability across the veterinary sector.

Vet Sustain, a social enterprise company working to enable and inspire veterinary professionals in sustainability – and improving the health and well-being of animals, people, and the environment – provides tools, training and communications around six veterinary sustainability development goals (SDGs).

The six SDGs highlight the roles veterinary professionals can play in driving sustainability in line with the UN’s own set of SDGs.

Pledge

Vet Sustain said it was committed to work in collaboration with partners that share its values to help make an impact.

IVC Evidensia said it had set sustainability as a key area in its 2021 Positive Pawprint strategy report, which had a focus on protecting the health and happiness of people and their pets, while reducing environmental impact.

Strategic partner

Gudrun Ravetz, chair and director of Vet Sustain, said: “We are very pleased to announce IVC Evidensia as a strategic partner of Vet Sustain.

“Veterinary professionals sit at the one health triumvirate of people, planet and environment every day, and working with IVC Evidensia will allow Vet Sustain to continue work on ambitious projects to support veterinary professionals to be active sustainability champions.”

‘Responsibility’

Sarah Heath – sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) director at IVC Evidensia – said: “We believe it is our responsibility to set and share new standards of sustainability in animal health.

“Transforming how we do things is an exciting challenge, and we know that working with excellent partners like Vet Sustain will help us to not only embed sustainability within our global operations, but also play our part as a force for good across the whole veterinary profession.”