IVC Evidensia is to cut the number of wholesale deliveries to most of its UK practices by more than 50% as part of a joint sustainability project with MWI Animal Health.

The companies anticipate that moving practices to two wholesale deliveries a week, instead of daily, will remove one million vehicle miles from UK roads and 319 tonnes of CO 2 from IVC’s annual carbon footprint.

Pilot success

IVC chief veterinary advisor John Dinsdale said: “The scheme is already well under way after a successful pilot phase, designed in collaboration with MWI. We have now gone live with more than 350 sites and hope to be fully rolled out by the end of July 2021.

“A BVA survey recently showed that 89% of vets would like to play a more active role in the UK’s sustainability agenda, so it’s nice to know we are clearly matching their aspirations.”

‘Shared goal’

David Tinsley, managing director of MWI Animal Health, added: “We are delighted to work with IVC Evidensia to achieve a shared goal of increasing our environmental sustainability efforts. By implementing this new process, we will help reduce our carbon footprint while also ensuring our customers receive the orders they need when they need them.

“At MWI, we pride ourselves on working in collaboration with all our customers, and are excited to support IVC Evidensia in achieving its green ambition today and continuing that relationship into the future.”