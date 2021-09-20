A UK-based practice group with sites across 12 countries has made its move into North America as it finalises plans to acquire Canadian chain VetStrategy.

IVC Evidensia has announced plans to merge with the Canadian chain, which operates more than 270 practices across the country, 15 of which offer 24-hour emergency services.

The merger will bring the number of IVC Evidensia-owned practices to around 2,000 globally, with almost 30,000 members of staff across 17 countries.

This makes the private equity-backed firm the second largest in the world behind Mars, which owns around 2,500 practices worldwide.

Autonomy

VetStrategy, including Groupe Vétérinaire Daubigny, operates with a policy of “heritage first”, which aims to give practices greater autonomy to regulate themselves.

The acquisition comes following the 2017 merger of IVC and Evidensia, making it the single largest practice group in Europe.

Stephen Clarke, chief executive of IVC Evidensia, said: “IVC Evidensia will support VetStrategy as it continues to invest in patient care, client service and staff growth and well-being.”

‘Great fit’

He added: “Our businesses are a great fit, not just in terms of expanding our geographic footprint, but also in terms of our shared vision and values. Both companies are totally committed to caring for animals, people and the environment.

“VetStrategy shares our view on sustainability and the need to make a more positive impact on the world.

“Together we will continue leading the way in bringing new standards of animal clinical excellence and staff well-being to the markets we serve, including by investing in digitalisation to benefit consumers, their pets and veterinarians alike.”

The move does not mark IVC Evidensia’s first acquisition in Canada, which came after the practice group purchased a significant share of French company Veternity in May.

‘Immensely proud’

Orin Litman, chief executive of VetStrategy, said: “VetStrategy is excited to partner with the IVC Evidensia team.

“Under the broader IVC Evidensia umbrella, we will be able to further invest in our network of clinics across Canada while enhancing the range of services we provide to our customers and our veterinarian partners.

“Having co-founded the business in 2006, I am immensely proud of our organisation’s growth and commitment to our key stakeholders, and I am thrilled to partner with one of the leading veterinary groups in the world to further benefit our veterinarian partners and hospital teams, and continue to invest in our service and standards of care.

“I am particularly excited about our shared vision for the benefits that digitalisation can bring to the pet care ecosystem, and the expertise in that area that joining with IVC Evidensia can bring to VetStrategy and Groupe Vétérinaire Daubigny.

“I look forward to working closely with Steve and his team as we do great things together.”