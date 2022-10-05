The UK’s largest veterinary group has announced it has appointed a new chief executive.

IVC Evidensia has confirmed today (5 October) that Simon Smith will take on the top job from Steve Clarke, who has decided to step down as chief executive.

Mr Smith had been managing director of the group before taking on the duties of chief executive on an interim basis in recent months from Mr Clarke, who has been on compassionate leave and has now decided to step down permanently to fully focus on his family during an “ongoing challenging period”.

‘Terrific prospects’

Mr Smith said: “I’m excited to be taking up the CEO role permanently. IVC Evidensia is a fantastic global business with great people and terrific prospects, and I’m honoured to be working with such a talented team, whether they are looking after the animals in our care or supporting – directly or indirectly – those who do.”

Mr Clarke added: “It was a very difficult decision to make, and while I’m sad to be leaving the IVC Evidensia business, I’m immensely proud of what has been achieved, and I know the momentum we’ve built up will continue.

“I’d also like to express my thanks to everyone across the business for the amazing work they continue to do each and every day.”

Extensive experience

Before joining IVC Evidensia, Mr Smith was group chief executive at travel food retailer SSP Group for three years, following five years as chief executive for UK and Ireland.

He started his career as a graduate buyer at Fenwick before moving to Allders and then Safeway, before spending 10 years at WHSmith in the travel division, with roles including chief operating officer and managing director.