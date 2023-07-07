7 Jul 2023
Nine new diplomates make the grade across specialisms in the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden and France.
Clockwise (from top left): Diogo Miraldo, Eymeric Gomes, Chloe Touzet (centre), Simon Vermeire, Annika Haagsman, Frederica Cantatore, Claudio Motta, Vassilis Chantziaras and Maria Manou.
Nine veterinary professionals in IVC Evidensia are celebrating achieving diplomate status across a range of specialisms.
The company said its referrals services across Europe had been bolstered with the latest cohort achieving specialist status after years of work and training across veterinary diagnostic imaging, zoological medicine, surgery, and sports medicine and rehabilitation.
The nine newly awarded diplomates are:
Amanda Boag, chief medical officer at IVC Evidensia, said: “We are very proud of all our diplomates of 2023 and the incredibly hard work they’ve all put in to achieve this certification.
“Becoming a diplomate is a highly regarded accomplishment in the veterinary profession and we recognise that the addition of these specialists strengthens our entire referral network across the UK and Europe, allowing us to provide even better care for our patients.”