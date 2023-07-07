Nine veterinary professionals in IVC Evidensia are celebrating achieving diplomate status across a range of specialisms.

The company said its referrals services across Europe had been bolstered with the latest cohort achieving specialist status after years of work and training across veterinary diagnostic imaging, zoological medicine, surgery, and sports medicine and rehabilitation.

Diplomates

The nine newly awarded diplomates are:

Annika Haagsman at Nieuwegein Animal Hospital, the Netherlands, who has gained a European Diploma in Surgery

Chloe Touzet at Frégis Hospital in Paris, who has gained a European Diploma in Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging

Claudio Motta at Southern Counties Veterinary Specialists in Hampshire, who has gained a European Diploma in Surgery

Diogo Miraldo at Southern Counties Veterinary Specialists in Hampshire, who has gained a European Diploma in Surgery

Eymeric Gomes at Frégis Hospital in Paris, who has gained a European Diploma in Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging

Frederica Canatore at Pool House Equine Hospital in Lichfield, who has gained an American Diploma in Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation

Maria Manou at Frank. Pet Surgeons in Leeds, who has gained a European Diploma in Surgery

Simon Vermeire at Strömsholm Small Animal Hospital in Strömsholm, Sweden, who has gained a European Diploma in Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging

Vassilis Chantziaras at Pride Veterinary Referrals in Derby, who has gained a European Diploma in Surgery

Amanda Boag, chief medical officer at IVC Evidensia, said: “We are very proud of all our diplomates of 2023 and the incredibly hard work they’ve all put in to achieve this certification.

“Becoming a diplomate is a highly regarded accomplishment in the veterinary profession and we recognise that the addition of these specialists strengthens our entire referral network across the UK and Europe, allowing us to provide even better care for our patients.”