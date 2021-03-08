IVC Evidensia has announced its acquisition of veterinary telemedicine provider PawSquad.

Founded in 2015, PawSquad helped pioneer online veterinary consultations by video and live text chat in the UK, and will continue to operate as an autonomous entity within the IVC group.

Expand

PawSquad chief executive and qualified vet Mark Boddy said: “Our network of experienced veterinarians has already helped many thousands of pets in the UK, providing medical advice, emergency triage and preventive health plans.

”Being part of IVC will allow us to help even more pets, and to continue to work positively and collaboratively with the veterinary profession, as well as expand geographically.”

Complement

Stuart Caton, chief commercial officer at IVC Evidensia, added: “Telemedicine will support the efforts of the group to make high-quality veterinary care more accessible to pet owners, lowering the barriers to engagement with the veterinary profession. It’s an excellent acquisition that will further complement the group as pet services grow and evolve in the future.

”We are delighted the entire PawSquad team will continue with the business supporting its corporate and private clients as before.”

Invaluable

PawSquad’s corporate customers and partners include several companies in the pet care industry such as Direct Line Insurance, and veterinary charities Blue Cross and PDSA.

Richard Hooker, director of veterinary services at PDSA, said: “PawSquad has been an invaluable addition to the services we provide through our 48 hospitals across the UK, taking considerable pressure off our out-of-hours emergency provision – especially during the coronavirus pandemic – and enabling us to streamline our service to benefit even more pets in need.”