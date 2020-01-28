IVC Evidensia chief executive David Hillier has announced he is to step down from his position in April.

Mr Hillier has been at the helm for more than eight years, during which time the group – established from a handful of practices in 2011 – has rapidly expanded to include around 1,400 practices across 11 countries today.

Step down

Mr Hillier will remain on the IVC board as a non-executive director and investor.

The reason given for his decision to step down as chief executive is to enable him to spend more time with his wife and 10-year-old son.

Inspired

In an internal announcement to staff, Mr Hillier praised IVC’s clinical teams, vets, nurses and support staff, describing them as the “true strength” of the organisation.

He said: “There are many things I’m proud of, but if I can just name a few today: our clinical boards and advisors who have helped us raise clinical understanding and promote best practice; the graduate academies, which have given hundreds of young vets a tremendous start in their careers; and the work of our many support staff who have selflessly accompanied and guided our clinics every step of the way.

“But most of all, I would like to thank everyone who has believed in our vision and values, and who together have created the leading community of veterinary practices and hospitals in Europe. You are great.”

Fortunate

Mr Hillier continued: “I consider myself very fortunate to have shared in this enterprise and to have been able to play my part in it.

“I look forward to accompanying you on the way ahead in my capacity as non-executive director, and thank you for having made the past eight years so enjoyable.”

Mr Hillier, 57, will be replaced as chief executive by Stephen Clarke, former chief executive of WHSmith.