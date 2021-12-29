A fund launched by IVC Evidensia to back research has doubled the number of grants it has awarded.

The Research Fund, led by the group’s veterinary medical board, was announced earlier in 2021 with seven grants initially awarded.

But after increased investment by the group, a further 15 have ben announced by the fund, which supports both vets and VNs undertaking clinical research.

UK and Europe

Employing 15,000 vets and nurses, IVC Evidensia has made the fund throughout the UK and Europe, and applications have just opened for the 2022 awards, with recipients of the next batch set to be announced after the April closing date.

More than 50 researchers are currently working on 22 projects as interns, residents, referral clinicians and specialists in the UK, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Sweden and Germany.

Of the 22, 13 are taking place in the UK.

Support research

Alistair Cliff, IVC Evidensia’s deputy chief medical officer, said: “We are very keen to support research at all levels, including general practitioners. We understand that in a modern, professional culture, our teams don’t just want to use evidence but also to create it.

“The research of today is the evidence of tomorrow and we’re proud to be enriching our teams, contributing to the wider profession and ultimately to the quality of care our patients receive.

“This time round we have seen an even greater diversity of projects including research into veterinary well-being, which is of paramount importance to us as a leader in the profession.”

Burnout

One of the new awards was to Hamaseh Tayari of Southern Counties Veterinary Specialists. She has received funding of £4,600 for research into burnout and areas of work-life balance in veterinary anaesthesiologists.

Preparatory work has already started and more than 600 global specialists in the field will be invited to take part early next year. They will be asked to share their views and experiences through detailed surveys already used by the medical profession.

She said: “Burnout is a really prevalent problem in the profession and I’m so pleased that this research work is being done for the first time.

“I’m hoping we will have some findings by next summer and I’m really grateful that the GVMB Research Fund has given me the opportunity to do this.”