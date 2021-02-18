IVC Evidensia has launched its care fund following a successful pilot run.

The pan-European fund will help pets suffering from serious conditions by offering assistance to owners who are facing financial challenges.

Additionally, it will help enhance the well-being of staff by providing support and treatment options during an often challenging and immensely stressful decision-making process, as shown in surveys conducted during the pilot.

Well-received

The group said the pilot – which has been running across approximately 10% of practices between October 2020 and January 2021 – has been well-received.

It is predicted that access across the group will empower its vets to save the lives of some 2,000 pets every year.

‘Incredibly valuable’

Alistair Cliff, who chairs the group’s veterinary medical board, said: “The pilot has demonstrated loud and clear that our teams need and deserve this support, and have found it to be incredibly valuable.

“As a clinician, it gives me an enormous sense of satisfaction to consider the scale on which a fund like this can impact on animals across the whole of Europe – keeping healthy pets at home, where they belong.”

The IVC Evidensia Care Fund will be available to vets across the group’s expansive first opinion and referral networks, ensuring that pets, owners and practice staff have access to the benefits that it provides.