IVC Evidensia has appointed a new group chief financial officer who will be swapping pints for pets when he takes up the role.

Heine Dalsgaard is set to succeed Paul Kenyon, who is retiring, next year – following what the company described as a “suitable handover” period.

Mr Dalsgaard is currently the chief financial officer (CFO) at Carlsberg and previously held senior posts with firms such as Hewlett-Packard and Grundfos. He said IVC Evidensia was “well positioned to continue to grow.”

‘Business growth’

Mr Dalsgaard added: “Throughout the interview process, I was impressed by the passion and dedication of everyone within the group for delivering outstanding care. I am excited to join and to help the team continue on the journey to realising its full potential.”

Group chairperson Kate Swann said: “We thank Paul Kenyon for his commitment to IVC Evidensia during such a pivotal period for the company and wish him well in retirement.

“I am extremely pleased to announce Heine Dalsgaard as his replacement. With more than 15 years of experience in group CFO roles, Heine is experienced in leading high-performing finance teams, as well as strategically contributing to business growth.”