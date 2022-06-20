A former BVA president has been appointed to a new senior role with Europe’s largest veterinary care provider.

Daniella Dos Santos has been named as UK director of professional culture, as part of IVC Evidensia’s UK leadership team.

Support

The move is intended to help shape working practices across the group, which provides care across Europe and Canada, to ensure that staff can support each other, as well as their patients.

Daniella, a 2012 graduate from the RVC who served as BVA president in 2019-20, has practised at several locations in the UK.

She received the RCVS Inspiration Award in 2021 and the BSAVA JA Wight Memorial Award in 2022, in recognition of her work during the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis.

Culture

Dr Dos Santos said: “I am all too aware of the challenges faced by the profession over the past few years.

“I am heartened that the leadership team at IVC Evidensia recognises the importance of the culture in our clinics and hospitals as being crucial to the success of the organisation, and am very much looking forward to working with the teams.”

Passion

Duncan Phillips, IVC Evidensia’s UK and Ireland chief executive, said: “Daniella’s passion for the veterinary professions shone through from our first conversation.

“As we develop flexible working models to meet the needs of the modern profession, Daniella’s understanding of the veterinary world, and her ability to communicate and lead change will be a critical part of the next phase of our development.”

Integrity

Group chief medical officer Amanda Boag added: “I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Daniella to the UK leadership team.

“She is a well-known face within the UK and her focus on inclusivity, her integrity and her forward-thinking approach to the 21st century working environment, as exemplified by her advocacy for the BVA Good Workplace Guide, make her the perfect person to lead our approach nationally.”