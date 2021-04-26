IVC Evidensia’s first referral summit has been hailed a success with more than 350 delegates taking part in the virtual event.

European specialists, referral clinicians and residents from 11 countries registered to access the virtual sessions and on-demand content.

Different disciplines

Participants – representing more than 15 different specialist disciplines across all species – heard about the latest multidisciplinary case discussions and professional leadership topics, such as quality improvement and mentoring.

Small group discipline-specific discussion rooms also featured, while specialists and residents were able to meet and share experiences and insights, with the aim of growing and strengthening specialist training and career development opportunities.

‘Innovative’

Amanda Boag, IVC Evidensia’s group referrals director, said: “Developing our people is core to delivering exceptional veterinary care. Sharing knowledge and experiences at this innovative referral summit supports our teams and strengthens our referrals community.

“I was delighted that so many of our clinicians joined the summit and used the opportunity to network. The professional stream topics focused on quality improvement, clinical research, specialist education and mentoring, with an excellent keynote from Peter Brindley on leadership.

“It was also great to hear about and discuss complex cases that benefited from multidisciplinary approaches, highlighting the strength and depth of our teams.”

Two days

The summit was held over two days, with day one covering professional leadership and day two having a clinical focus.

The pre-recorded “on-demand” library included presentations from residents across IVC Evidensia showcasing their research projects and specialists highlighting groundbreaking cases.