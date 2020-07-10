One of the UK’s largest vet groups has expanded in lockdown after announcing the acquisition of four primary care practices.

Linnaeus, which is part of Mars Veterinary Health Group and based at Friars Gate, Solihull, has named the practices as Woodward Veterinary Practice, Leicestershire; The Warren House Veterinary Group, Kent; Sandhole Veterinary Centre, Kent; and Animal Ark Veterinary Centre, Essex.

Open for business

Jon Toh, head of acquisitions at Linnaeus, said: “We are delighted to have welcomed these fantastic brands into the Linnaeus family, fulfilling our commitment to the owners and taking another step towards our purpose of making a better world for pets.

“These acquisitions highlight our unique position as a family-owned business, focused on a long-term, generational growth. We remain open for business and I look forward to engaging with more like-minded practices throughout 2020 and beyond.”

BVRA

The group has also launched its Post Registration Programme (PRP) nursing pilot scheme and forming a partnership with the British Veterinary Receptionist Association (BVRA), which will see a record number of employees achieve official accreditation.

Linnaeus is also celebrating the success of its first cohort to complete its bespoke two-year graduate development programme.

Wide range

Chloe Roberts, clinical and educational development manager at Linnaeus, said: “We offer a structured, robust and immersive programme which supports the transition from university to practice and the change of responsibility which comes with that.

“We have a wide range of certificate holders and diplomates in the group, so we really believe the level of education our graduates are receiving is second to none.”