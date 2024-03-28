Linnaeus has confirmed that it will be making redundancies at a number of its practices due to falling demand for some services.

The Mars-owned company operates 59 primary care practices and 17 referral hospitals across the UK and Ireland, including a number of large multidisciplinary centres such as Southfields in Essex, which underwent a massive £16 million refurbishment in 2022.

Linnaeus has not provided details of how many clinical jobs are being axed or which practices are being impacted, but a spokesperson did confirm that no sites would be closing as a result of the programme.

Redundancies

The spokesperson added: “Yesterday (27 March) we notified affected associates of our intention to consult on a small number of redundancies involving select Linnaeus practices where staffing levels do not currently meet demand.

“We are determined to support our associates through the process and reduce the impact – and have already begun identifying open roles in other Linnaeus practices that are actively recruiting. These changes will enable us to remain focused on delivering medicine-led, pet-centred care.”