Linnaeus has distributed £75,000 among its practices across the UK to donate to charities that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Solihull-based veterinary group, which has 40 primary care practices and 12 referral centres around the country, made the decision alongside parent company Mars Veterinary Health Group.

Support

The total sum has been split across the UK-wide Linnaeus teams, who decided among themselves which charities would benefit, with 61 donations being made.

Those receiving support from Linnaeus include Cats Protection, RSPCA, StreetVet and Blue Cross, along with a large number of smaller organisations in practice localities.

Funding

Linnaeus chief operating officer Emma Barnes (pictured) said: “As part of Mars Veterinary Health, our whole ethos is ‘making a better world for pets, as pets make it a better world for us’.

“As such, it seemed only right we should try to do something for those animal charities that have seen a lot of their funding streams dry up as a result of COVID-19.”