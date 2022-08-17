The arrival of an ophthalmology resident at Paragon Veterinary Referrals means 100 residents are now based across Linnaeus’ network of hospitals.

Ruby Shorrock worked in Glasgow and Leicestershire before starting an ophthalmology internship at the AHT and finishing it at Wakefield-based Paragon.

In completing the internship and progressing to a residency, she joins 99 others across the group’s network – with Dick White Referrals in Cambridgeshire also announcing the creation of an emergency and critical care (ECC) programme for two residents.

Combine interest

Dr Shorrock said: “I was interested in working at a multidisciplinary hospital to combine my interest in clinical research with practical casework.

“Progressing into a residency means that I’ll be able to focus more on academia with the support of our clinical research team, while learning new skills from my colleagues and taking on greater responsibility for the care of our patients.

“I have been warmly welcomed by the Paragon team. As a feline fan, I’m keen to focus on cats and take the lead in their treatment.”

ECC residencies

On the creation of its two ECC residencies, Emily Thomas, ECC specialist at Dick White Referrals, said: “We already offer a successful and well-established emergency care internship programme and the team is expanding, so it seemed like the perfect time to start training residents in ECC.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for us to deliver the right balance of caseload and teaching for our residents to thrive and learn.”

Linnaeus has 12 referral hospitals that offer residencies across 10 disciplines, while it also supports 75 rotating and 35 discipline-specific interns, who can later progress into residency programmes and potentially train as specialists.