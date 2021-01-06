Linnaeus is inviting applications from final-year undergraduates and newly qualified vets to join its two-year graduate development programme (GDP).

The vet group – part of Mars Petcare’s Veterinary Health Group – offers one-to-one mentoring, and professional and clinical skills development in primary care practices across the UK as part of the scheme.

In-house

Linnaeus has more than 3,000 employees and delivers all clinical training in-house through its network of specialists, referral clinicians, certificate holders and primary care clinicians.

The 2021 programme applications are open until the end of May, unless all positions are filled sooner. Graduates take part in 20 core educational days as part of their clinical and professional skills training.

Fourth cohort

Chloe Roberts, clinical and educational development manager at Linnaeus, said: “This will be the fourth cohort to join our GDP and we’re looking forward to building on the successes we have enjoyed over the past three years.

“We’re excited to hear from the next intake of new vets, and look forward to supporting them in their transition to clinical practice and recognise the additional challenges they faced joining the profession in the midst of a global pandemic.”