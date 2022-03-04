Linnaeus has said a £480,000 investment in anaesthetic machines meant it has rolled out capnography to all practices performing anaesthesia.

The group said the move meant improvements to patient and staff safety, and reductions in levels of greenhouse gases.

More than 70 handheld pulse oximetry and capnography monitors, and 105 multi parameter monitors with pulse oximetry, capnography, temperature, ECG and blood pressure monitoring have been provided.

Carbon footprint

Anaesthetic gases isoflurane and sevoflurane made up an estimated 34% of Linnaeus’ operational carbon footprint in 2020 – the CO 2 equivalent of around 1,500 tonnes in emissions.

Rolling out capnograph monitors is expected to reduce the group’s carbon footprint by allowing titration of fresh gas flows with non-rebreathing systems, safer lower flow anaesthesia with circle breathing systems, and assisting diagnosis of equipment leaks.

Ellie West, environmental sustainability lead for Linnaeus, and a European specialist in veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia at Davies Veterinary Specialists, said: “For my clinical work, capnography is an incredibly valuable monitor. It helps to assess respiratory function, spot equipment faults, reduce exposure of staff to anaesthetic gases and manage cardiopulmonary arrests.

“From an environmental perspective, capnography brings significant additional value. By safely reducing the consumption of isoflurane and sevoflurane we are lowering the volume of anaesthetic gases released to the atmosphere.

“This has a massive impact compared with other options for reducing your carbon footprint as a veterinary professional due to the greenhouse gas potency of these agents.”

Lower flow

The investment comes after Linnaeus introduced its “We Go For Lower Flow” campaign in June 2021, which promoted the benefits of lower flow anaesthesia.

It has also introduced a primary care nursing anaesthesia course, and referral nurse professional development programme in anaesthesia and analgesia, which are accredited by the Association of Veterinary Anaesthetists.