A veterinary company is planning a new series of training away days in 2023 after scores of staff attended similar events last year.

Nearly 200 vets and RVNs attended four events organised by Linnaeus – which covered medicine, ophthalmology, anaesthesia and surgery – during 2022.

The sessions, which included a number of external speakers, aimed to share best practice ideas across the company.

‘Rewarding’

Séverine Tasker, Linnaeus’ chief medical officer, said: “We have such fantastic associates within the group. It was particularly rewarding to include our nursing teams on two away days to promote collaboration even further.

“The sessions were very well received and we are planning to host further events for our teams in 2023. The ability to connect at these events is hugely important.”

Among the external speakers were:

David Maggs, professor of comparative veterinary ophthalmology at the University of California

Amie Burbridge, consultant in acute medicine at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire

Laura Naumann, post-CCT liver fellow at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham

Carolyne Crowe, head of training at The Veterinary Defence Society

‘Interesting discussions’

William McFadzean – head of specialist services at Cave Veterinary Specialists in Somerset, who attended an event on anaesthesia – said: “Taking the time to share the perspectives of our specialists, clinicians, nurses and residents generated some really interesting discussions.

“Having a combination of different teams from across Linnaeus provided a real mix of ideas, many of which I have shared with Cave’s team so we can continue to learn from others.”

Vicky Maund, head of nursing at the Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service in Solihull, said the medicine event had been a “great opportunity”.

She added: “I really enjoyed networking with other Linnaeus practices and joining the mix of discussions, which highlighted how we can all support each other.”