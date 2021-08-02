Medivet has partnered with the British Veterinary Receptionist Association (BVRA) to support its client care assistants (CCAs).

All Medivet’s CCAs will get the chance to study for the BVRA’s accredited veterinary receptionist (AVR) award, which helps receptionists learn the skills, knowledge and mindsets required to contribute fully to the success of the practices in which they work.

‘Positive effect’

RVN Craig McDonald, area manager at Medivet, said: “Many of our CCAs have already achieved AVR bronze level and have told us about the positive effect it has had on their motivation, performance and enjoyment of their work.

“As a result, we want to ensure that this opportunity is now available to all members of this important team.

“It is a significant investment and likely to be a first step as many of our CCAs are also keen to work towards the silver and gold level AVR.”

Confidence boost

Wendy Brown, CCA at Medivet’s Oldham Chadderton practice, has achieved AVR bronze level.

She said: “Studying for the course helped me to feel like a valued member of the team. It also boosted my confidence, and I hope to study for the silver and gold level awards soon.

“I’ve worked at the practice since I left school and I’m nearly 62. I’m proof that you’re never too old to learn.”

Structure support

Kay Watson-Bray, co-founder of the BVRA, added: “We are delighted to be working with Medivet, supporting and training its CCAs through our AVR award and BVRA membership. The AVR award incorporates a wealth of resources for individual receptionists, and for those who train and coach them.

“The aim of this award is to provide a structured body of knowledge for receptionists to master, leading to improved customer service, increased morale within the practice and a sense of personal achievement.”