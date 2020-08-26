RCVS Knowledge has announced Kit Sturgess as new editor-in-chief of its free, open access, peer-reviewed journal Veterinary Evidence.

Dr Sturgess – an RCVS-recognised specialist in small animal medicine, advanced practitioner in veterinary cardiology, former member of RCVS council and an RCVS fellow – has seen referral cases for 25 years, both in university-based and private specialist practices.

He succeeds Peter Cockcroft, head of veterinary education at the University of Surrey School of Veterinary Medicine who has stepped down after finishing his three-year tenure.

‘Mainstay’

Dr Sturgess said: “With readers in 150 countries and output that has more than doubled over the past three years, the journal has quickly become a mainstay of evidence-based veterinary medicine, which is testament to Peter’s enthusiasm and commitment to the development of the journal and its impact on the veterinary community.

“I am excited about leading Veterinary Evidence in its next stage of development, with recent events showing the critical importance of open online access.”