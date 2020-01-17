An independent referral practice is celebrating the set-up, launch and successful start of its business at a new £3 million clinic.

Swift Referrals was established in Wetherby, West Yorkshire, to meet the demand for high-end small animal veterinary referrals with outstanding customer service.

Facilities

The practice currently employs 4 primary clinicians, 2 hospital vets and 20 support staff. Equipment includes a Siemen’s Aera MRI and 128-slice CT machine, as well as direct digital radiography, arthroscopy, ultrasound and other high-end equipment.

Specialist-led

Swift spokesman Alasdair Frost said: “With specialist-led surgical and medical teams, we are able to deal with referral cases in soft tissue surgery, internal medicine, neurology, advanced imaging and orthopaedics. All of the clinical staff have significant experience and further qualifications to evidence it.

“To get the best results for patients under our care, cases often involve input from more than one clinician in the workup of complex cases.”

‘Fixed pricing’

Mr Frost added: “We pride ourselves on exceptional customer service for both the referring veterinarians and the pet-owning customers.

“Swift Referrals has fixed pricing on many of the more common surgical conditions so clients know where they stand and will not have unexpected additional costs.

“This allows them to budget for the surgery that their pets need. We will be looking to start more CPD to engage with the local veterinarians and improve the quality of pet care within the local region.

“It is our mission to help all of the veterinary community around us.”