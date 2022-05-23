Pets at Home has announced the appointment of Louise Stonier as chief operating officer (COO) of the group’s veterinary business, Vets4Pets.

Ms Stonier succeeds Jane Balmain, who announced her intention in January 2022 to retire from the business having rejoined Vets4Pets out of retirement more than three years ago.

Transition

Ms Stonier (pictured) will be appointed as COO designate on 30 May 2022 prior to her appointment as COO on 24 June 2022, with Ms Balmain remaining in the business until autumn 2022 to oversee the transition.

The longest serving director on the group executive, Ms Stonier joined the business in 2004 as legal director, before being appointed to chief people and legal officer in 2019, and to her current role as chief people and culture officer in 2021.

Understanding

Lyssa McGowan, chief executive designate of Pets at Home, said: “I am delighted Louise has accepted the role of COO of our veterinary group.

“She has an in-depth understanding of our unique partnership model, and the opportunities and challenges facing our partners and their clinical teams.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Jane Balmain for her significant contribution and expert stewardship of our veterinary business.”

Passionate

An experienced corporate lawyer, Ms Stonier was a member of the executive team at the time of the group’s listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2014.

She said: “Vets4Pets is a really special business led by extremely talented and passionate partners and teams who always put pet welfare first.

“I am thrilled to have been appointed COO and excited to pick up the baton from Jane to take the business through its next phase of growth.”