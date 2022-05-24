Pets at Home Group has announced a strategic investment in Project Blu, a leading eco-conscious supplier of branded pet accessories.

The investment is said to support Pets at Home’s ambition to become the most sustainable pet care business in the world, and includes a commercial partnership agreement on the design and manufacture of sustainable pet care products.

Pets at Home will be the first retailer in the UK to offer Project Blu’s full product range, which will be available across its 457 stores and website from early July.

Growing demand

The partnership will, said Pets at Home, allow it to meet a growing demand from pet owners for environmentally friendly products.

Project Blu transforms polluting materials into premium quality accessories – including a range of beds, collars and leashes – and includes durable vegan leather products made from discarded apple skins, which reduce carbon emissions by 99% compared to traditional leather.

Excited

David Robinson, chief operating officer at Pets at Home, said: “This partnership is an important step in our mission to become the world’s most sustainable pet care business, and we are hugely excited to be working with Project Blu to broaden our sustainable offering to our customers and their pets.

“This agreement demonstrates a continuing commitment to our social value strategy and, importantly, creates further opportunities for additional sustainability initiatives in a rapidly growing segment of the market.”

Geryn Evans, chief executive of Project Blu, added: “We are delighted that Pets at Home is aligned to our mission of making environmentally friendly pet accessories and excited to see our products readily available across the UK.

“Our business was established to address an important gap in the market, with strong demand for our products clearly demonstrating an interest in products that are great for both their pets and the planet.”