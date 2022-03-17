Pets at Home Group has announced the launch of a £100,000 feline pancytopenia research fund.

Pancytopenia is a rare bone marrow condition where the number of blood cells rapidly decrease, causing serious illness.

No cause found

The launch of the fund follows a spike in cases of pancytopenia in cats last year for which no definitive cause was found, despite an extensive investigation by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Through the fund, Pets at Home will provide financial support to academics, institutions and researchers who seek to better understand the condition, identify causes and improve treatment options.

Accelerate research

Huw Stacey, director of clinical services at Pets at Home Vet Group, said: “For us, pets come first and always will. We supported the FSA’s investigation throughout, but flagged at the time that we believed further research was required into this disease and its causes.

“As a result, we are launching this £100,000 fund to accelerate research into feline pancytopenia and improve understanding within this area.

“We recognise the pain and upset that this illness has caused, and our hearts go out to all the families whose cats suffered during the pancytopenia outbreak last year.”

Future outbreaks

Much of the research into last year’s spike in pancytopenia cases was led by Karen Humm, associate professor in transfusion medicine and emergency and critical care at the RVC.

She said: “We hope that this funding will facilitate important research and lead to an improved understanding of this disease, supporting vets in providing pets and their owners with the best possible care, and minimising and informing responses to any future outbreaks.”

The feline pancytopenia research fund is now open for applications until 31 May 2022. All interested parties should contact [email protected] for more information.