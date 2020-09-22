Former RCVS president Amanda Boag has been appointed the new chairman of the RCVS Knowledge board of trustees.

Ms Boag, who is group referral director at IVC Evidensia, takes up the position following an election at RCVS Knowledge’s annual meeting.

She succeeds Jacqui Molyneux, who had held the position since 2014.

Quality improvement

Ms Boag said: “Having worked with RCVS Knowledge closely over the past few years, I have been incredibly impressed with how the team has led the way, embedding concepts of quality improvement in veterinary practice and developing the evidence base.

“The recent work on COVID-19 resources has been particularly valuable to practitioners. It is a great honour to be appointed to this role and I look forward to supporting the team in continuing this excellent work.”

Evidence-based

RCVS Knowledge executive director Chris Gush added: “Amanda brings considerable experience at the highest levels in a number of influential veterinary organisations and particular expertise in enhancing clinical standards, which means she is excellently placed to shape and support how we continue to advance the quality of care provided to animals, through evidence-based veterinary medicine.

“We’d like to express our sincere thanks to Dr Molyneux, whose vision and commitment over the past six years have been instrumental in the significant growth and evolution of RCVS Knowledge to the well-known and respected charity we are today.”