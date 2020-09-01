The RCVS is sending out a fourth questionnaire to practices to track how the pandemic and its associated restrictions continue to affect veterinary businesses.

The college is emailing veterinary practices today (1 September) to ask a standard set of questions gauging the continuing impact of the pandemic now restrictions continue to be eased across the country.

New questions

Questions asked in previous surveys will feature, including on:

provision of emergency care

current levels of practice turnover

amount of staff on furlough

if certain branches have had to close

measures put in place to mitigate virus transmission

New ones in the latest survey will cover the impact of test and trace procedures and post-travel quarantine measures, plus the impact of the pandemic on cashflow and the ability for practices to dispose of controlled drugs.

Guidance

The college said responses would aid it and its COVID taskforce to make decisions on temporary changes to guidance for the profession, and highlight areas of concern with stakeholders.

It is urging as many people as possible to respond to the survey, with all data anonymous, but overall collated results shared and published.

Deadline for completion of the survey is 5pm on 7 September.