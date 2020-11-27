New guidance to provide more clarity to veterinary surgeons working with musculoskeletal therapists (MSKs) has been released by the RCVS’ standards committee.

MSKs, such as animal physiotherapists, currently have their work underpinned by an exemption order to the Veterinary Surgeons Act 1966. This allows them to treat an animal under the direction of a veterinary surgeon who has first examined that animal.

Referral doubts

The college has recognising some may have been confused about whether MSKs require a veterinary referral for maintenance work, such as massage, in a healthy animal.

The new guidance, found in chapter 19 of the supporting guidance to the RCVS Code of Professional Conduct, sets out existing rules for musculoskeletal treatment of illness, disease or pathology, and clarifies healthy animals do not require a veterinary referral for maintenance care.

Vet-led team

The guidance stresses MSKs are part of the vet-led team, and that any animal, including healthy ones, should be registered with a veterinary surgeon and referred to a vet at the first sign of any symptoms suggesting underlying health issues.

The guidance also notes vets should be confident the musculoskeletal therapist is appropriately qualified, which would include membership of a voluntary regulatory body with a register of practitioners, and associated standards of education and conduct, supported by a complaints and disciplinary process.

Review

In March 2019, the RCVS published the Review of Minor Procedures Regime that noted the existing exemption order was not suitable for underpinning the work of MSKs, and recommended this be remedied by reform of Schedule 3 of the Veterinary Surgeons Act, alongside regulation by the RCVS through associate status for MSKs.

The college would then be able to set and uphold standards for MSKs in a similar way to RVNs.

Recommendations from the legislation working party report are currently open for consultation.