A veterinary practice that has been caring for animals in Hampshire for more than a century has become the latest to join the CVS Group.

The company has announced the acquisition of Seadown Vets, which operates sites in Hythe, Lymington and Totton.

The group is an RCVS veterinary nurse training practice, while the Hythe site is an RCVS-approved small animal referrals hospital.

Almost 80 staff work for the Seadown group, whose owners – clinical directors Anna Jennings, Gillies Moffat and Laura Trigg, and vet Kate McMorris – will be remaining in post.

Added investment

Mrs Trigg said: “Seadown has thrived as a practice for almost 100 years, serving the animals of the New Forest and surrounding communities.

“We have always prided ourselves in providing the highest standards of clinical care, combined with an excellent working environment for our staff.

“Our move to become part of CVS ensures we can continue to provide our high-quality services with the added investment and support a larger veterinary group can provide.

“CVS’ commitment to the profession and the well-being of their staff was a key factor in our decision to join the group.”

‘Exceptional practice’

CVS chief operating officer Ben Jacklin said: “Seadown Vets is an exceptional practice with some outstanding people at its heart.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anna, Kate, Laura and Gillies, and their highly experienced team into our group.

“We look forward to doing everything we can to support them in their best-in-class work to provide care for animals.”