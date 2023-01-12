VetPartners has announced its first practice acquisition in Portugal.

The group has added Vilavet Veterinary Clinic in Vila Real de Santo António, which is close to the Spanish border on the south-east coast of Portugal, to its growing number of practices on the continent.

In the past few years, the group has expanded beyond the UK and Ireland by adding clinics and teams to Spain, Italy, France, Germany and Switzerland.

Services

Vilavet Veterinary Clinic was founded in 2007 by Ivo Silva and Joana Leonardo, and offers veterinary services including internal medicine, general surgery, dermatology, ophthalmology and cardiology. It also offers a referral service in behavioural medicine.

VetPartners said its growth in Portugal would be led by business development director Margarida Tomé, who is also a vet.

Yesterday (11 January), the company declined to comment on reports current owners BC Partners were considering the sale of VetPartners in a deal that could be worth at least £3 billion.