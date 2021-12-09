VetPartners practices across the UK will be working together to raise funds for The Cinnamon Trust in 2022, its chosen charity for the coming year.

Colleagues across VetPartners’ UK practices and central support team voted overwhelmingly for The Cinnamon Trust, a charity that seeks to relieve the anxieties, problems and, sometimes, injustices faced by elderly and terminally ill people, and their pets.

The trust organises a national network of more than 18,000 volunteers to help when any aspect of day-to-day care poses a problem. It helps more than 140,000 people each year with their pets.

Respect

The choice of charity for 2022 is especially special to Minster Veterinary Practice veterinary nurse Victoria Beasley, who adopted Siamese-cross cat Sami from The Cinnamon Trust after his owner developed dementia and had to go into a home.

Ms Beasley said: “I enquired with the trust, sent videos of our home to one of the trust’s foster coordinators, and told her all about us and the life we could offer Sami.

“The trust really does try to ensure the best possible fit and I have a lot of respect for that. He has settled into our home quickly and has us wrapped around his paw.”

Taken charity to hearts

Hannah James, who coordinates VetPartners’ charity efforts, said: “Our colleagues are so kind, caring and compassionate, and really want to support great causes. The Cinnamon Trust is a charity we’ve already taken to our hearts and want to help.

“Organising fund-raising events is a great way for us to all enjoy fun activities together, challenge each other and raise money for a fantastic charity.”

Grateful

The Cinnamon Trust founder and chief executive Averil Jarvis said: “We are delighted VetPartners has chosen The Cinnamon Trust as its charity of the year. Any donations received will support more than 1,000 pets in long-term foster homes across the UK and our two home-from-home sanctuaries in Devon and Cornwall.

“In addition to the financial support, we are also grateful in the raising of awareness of the trust that this will bring, too. The trust is always seeking volunteers to help with dog walking or offering short-term foster care for pets. The more volunteers we have, the more people and pets we can help.”

VetPartners team members previously raised nearly £20,000 for Pets As Therapy, its chosen charity of 2019 and 2020, through various activities – including baking and selling cupcakes; running, walking or cycling 5km; and climbing mountains.