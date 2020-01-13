VetPartners has signalled its intent to continue expanding into Europe by appointing a managing director for France.

The firm – headquartered in York – expanded into Italy at the end of 2019 with the acquisition of three practices, and the first French practices are expected to join the group this spring.

Managing director

Vincent Parez is the man who will be leading the French venture, having been appointed managing director for France.

Mr Parez, a former vet who specialised in ruminant reproduction, joins VetPartners after working part-time in the US for MSD Animal Health.

Major evolution

He said: “The French market is now fully open to the idea of veterinary groups. The prospect of being part of the VetPartners’ adventure as country lead for France is very exciting to me.

“It will mark a major evolution of the professional veterinary landscape in France.”

Key issues

He added: “The European regulations on drug distribution are changing within two years, but most vets are not even aware of the impact the changes will have. As the sale of drugs accounts for almost 50% of practice revenue, this is potentially a key issue.

“The professional landscape is being transformed. The development of buying groups for the past 10 years and the arrival of corporate groups in France are totally transforming the relationship with the pharma industry.”

Italian expansion

VetPartners marked its first venture into Europe in November 2019 with the addition of three Italian practices:

Ospedale degli Animali in Ferrara

Vet Hospital H24 Firenze in Florence

Ospedale Veterinario Dott Peressotti in Parma

A fourth – Ospedale Veterinario San Francesco in Treviso – was added a month later.

The group owns 130 UK veterinary practices, with 5,355 employees working across more than 450 sites.