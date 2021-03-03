Pet Cremation Services (PCS) has joined veterinary group VetPartners.

PCS – based in Guilsborough, Northamptonshire – has a network of pet crematoria, which works closely with veterinary practice clients and also delivers bereavement training for veterinary professionals through company Compassion Understood.

Family-run business

Established as a family-run business more than 30 years ago by managing director Glenn Tuck, PCS operates from 14 sites and has 153 employees.

Mr Tuck will continue as managing director. He said: “PCS was looking for the right partners that fitted our vision and our beliefs, and we believe VetPartners shares our values.

“VetPartners is all about working together as a team to provide the best care for pet owners. With its involvement, we hope to extend our offering.”

Passion

Jo Malone, chief executive of York-based VetPartners, said: “Glenn and the team are passionate about end-of-life care, and I could not be happier that they are joining our team. My own three dogs were individually cremated at one of their sites and I know the level of care that they put into the service they provide.

“Being able to provide quality care for pet owners at this painful time is such a vital part of what our practices offer, so it was a natural decision to want to be part of that service more closely. We are looking forward to continuing the progression of PCS and the end-of-life care it provides.”