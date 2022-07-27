VetPartners has continued its European expansion after buying its first practice in Ireland.

The company has completed the purchase of the Westgate Veterinary Hospital in Drogheda and said it expects further growth in the country this summer.

The moves follow the company’s acquisition of its first Spanish practices in recent months, joining businesses in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland.

Founding practice

Gavin McCoubrey, VetPartners’ newly appointed managing director in Ireland, said: “We’re delighted that our new colleagues at Westgate Veterinary Hospital have the honour of becoming our founding practice in Ireland. They share common values with VetPartners, which makes them such a great fit for our group.

“They’re committed to providing high-quality veterinary care to their patients within a warm and welcoming environment, placing the care of patients, clients and their people at the forefront of everything they do.”

Second site

The practice, which also runs a second site – the Laytown Veterinary Clinic – has been operating since 1986 and employs 25 staff.

Co-owner Simon Rath said: “We joined VetPartners to ensure that there would be a better and brighter future for our practice, for the care of our clients and their animals and for the people who are Westgate Veterinary Hospital.”

He and his fellow owners, William Burgess and John Russell, will remain at the practice as clinical directors.