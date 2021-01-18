18 Jan 2021
Vet group commits to range of short and long-term goals to put environmental and charitable activities at heart of everything company does.
VetPartners chief executive Jo Malone (right) with sustainability manager Hannah James outside the company’s headquarters in York.
Practice group VetPartners has set out ambitious plans to reduce its carbon footprint, cut waste and boost its charitable activities.
The group – which has 142 veterinary practices and 5,514 employees in more than 400 sites – has launched its first sustainability strategy, the “VetPartners Sustainability Strategy: Looking Forward Together”.
It commits to a range of short and long-term goals to put sustainability at the heart of everything the company does.
These include:
VetPartners said the targets reflect its ethos of devoting an efficient, ethical, sustainable and profitable business, while it hopes the goals will see practices achieve recognition by gaining Investors in the Environment awards or Surfers Against Sewage Plastic-Free awards.
Jo Malone, chief executive of VetPartners, said: “VetPartners was founded on the values of caring for and respecting animals and people, and that includes looking after future generations by protecting the environment that we all rely on. We know that our colleagues care deeply about this.
“The response to the first steps on our sustainability journey has been overwhelmingly positive. The veterinary sector has a huge amount to offer: veterinary professionals are highly skilled and passionate, so they’re ideally placed to understand and share new ideas and sustainable ways of working.”