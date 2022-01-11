A leading veterinary referral practice in Spain has become the first acquisition for VetPartners in the country.

The UK-based group, which also has practices in France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, has acquired Praxia, one of the country’s leading referral practices.

Praxia specialises in cardiology, orthopaedics and other disciplines from its base in Elche, Alicante.

A second Spanish practice, Medican Veterinary Center in Madrid, has also joined the group.

Operations

Praxia, set up in 2001, works with the University of Murcia Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and provides residencies in specialities including cardiology, diagnostic imaging, internal medicine, oncology and surgery.

Medican offers emergency, ultrasound, ophthalmology, cardiology and dental services.

VetPartners’ Spanish operations will be overseen by managing director Augusto Macias. He said: “By focusing on its people and the veterinary profession, VetPartners is making a huge difference.

“We focus on attracting and growing talent, with good professionals and good people who can continue developing in the profession.”

Expansion

VetPartners also announced it has added four practices in Italy and six in France to its European portfolio.

It began its expansion with acquisition of practices in Italy and has diversified in the UK into online retail, laboratories and pet cremation services.

“Great place to work”

Mr Macias added: “We aim to make VetPartners clinics and hospitals a great place to work, where all team members, veterinarians, assistants and support staff are respected as people, so that we can achieve a positive work environment.

“VetPartners understands the DNA of each veterinary clinic and hospital, and brings human and financial resources to these practices, always with respect for the people and the veterinary professional.”