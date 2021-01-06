VetPartners has continued its expansion in Italy with the acquisition of four veterinary practices.

Centro Veterinario Montecchio, a small animal clinic in Vicenza, has joined the VetPartners family of practices in Italy, along with Clinica Veterinaria Colombo, a small animal practice in Camaiore near Tuscany, and Clinica Veterinaria Europa, a small animal practice in Florence.

Further growth

Ospedale Veterinario Santa Lucia in Verona, the main 24-hour practice in the city, has also joined VetPartners Italy.

VetPartners is now preparing for further growth and expects to have doubled its number of practices in Italy by the end of January 2021 after entering due diligence with three other businesses.

Foothold

The veterinary group is building a platform of practices in Italy after gaining a strong foothold in the country in 2019 when five practices joined the group.

Ospedale degli Animali in Ferrara, Vet Hospital H24 Firenze in Florence and Ospedale Veterinario Dott Peressotti in Parma were the founding Italian practices to join VetPartners in November 2019. They were joined by Ospedale Veterinario San Francesco in Treviso and Clinica Veterinaria Costa D’Argento in Orbetello.

Achievement

VetPartners Italy managing director David Giraldi said: “We expect to have doubled the size of VetPartners in Italy by the end of January, which is a great achievement because completing acquisitions takes a lot of effort due to COVID-19.

“People are working exceptionally hard to maintain our vision of being the veterinary group of choice when many practice teams are suffering a lot of anxiety and emotional challenges.”