VetPartners has continued its expansion in Europe by adding 21 more practices in Spain.

The York-based group has acquired Alianza Petsalud, which includes the small animal practices and aligned business Vetersalud. It is the biggest group in Spain to join VetPartners.

Alianza Petsalud was founded in 2004 by vets, including its founding partner and chief executive Jose Antonio Carrillo.

Expanding

VetPartners is aiming to become one of Europe’s leading animal health businesses, with 600 locations in the UK, Ireland, Spain, France, Italy, Germany and Switzerland, as well as complementary businesses that include laboratories, two nursing schools, a locum agency and online retail.

Praxia, a multidisciplinary referral practice based in Alicante, became the founding Spanish practice in Spain, and the Alianza Petsalud acquisition and others takes VetPartners’ practice total in the country to more than 40.

Mr Carrillo said: “We are delighted to be joining a group which shares the values of Alianza Petsalud. By joining forces, we can be a force for good in the veterinary profession in Spain and the rest of Europe.

“Both parties are dedicated to delivering clinical excellence for our patients, as well as supporting the well-being and development of our people, which is why we felt VetPartners was the right home for our organisation.”

‘Huge difference’

Alianza Petsalud’s Vetersalud business provides services including training to independent practices.

Augusto Macías, managing director of VetPartners’ Spanish operations, said: “By focusing on its people and the veterinary profession, VetPartners is making a huge difference.

“We want to focus on attracting and growing talent, with good professionals and good people who can continue developing in the profession.

“This will enable VetPartners to become the group of choice in Spain and Alianza Petsalud are a very welcome addition to our family of practices.”