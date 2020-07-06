A nationwide service for the food export industry has been launched by VetPartners.

Exports By Vets is a dedicated veterinary service providing export health certification for the global distribution of food and products of animal origin.

Growing demand

VetPartners’ scale – with nearly 500 sites across the UK – means the group is able to meet growing demand from the food processing and food export industry for export health certification for the worldwide distribution of British food and animal products.

The on-site service will be delivered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by qualified OVs with experience in the food export sector, covering product groups including meat, dairy, fish, eggs and gelatin, as well as compounds and germplasm, providing on-site certification for one-off exports or long-term clients.

National service

Ashley Marshall, national lead for Exports By Vets, said: “There is huge demand for this service from food producers and the global market for Great British produce. VetPartners can provide a national service – with all the benefits of a big team with local contacts – that is reliable and well-supported.

“We have an experienced support network of vets with a wealth of knowledge and expertise in this industry, covering the human and pet food markets. Our OVs ensure that products have been through all processes required by the exporters to meet the requirements of the importing company, and we verify products we are signing off have gone into containers.”